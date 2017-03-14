When Beyonce announced that she was pregnant with twins earlier this year, the internet lost its damn mind. Unsurprisingly, the latter continues with the BeyHive crafting baby theories. The latest? That’s she’s pregnant with twin boys because of a recent photo she posted on her personal website.

For those who follow the singer’s moves closely, you might remember that Beyonce recently attended a birthday party for her stepdad Richard Lawson. Later, she posted photos of her party look, which consisted of a black velvet minidress, black boots, a black Gucci bag and a pair of big earrings. Upon closer inspection, the BeyHive noticed that the earrings also made an appearance in her 2008 music video “If I Were A Boy.”

I think you see where they’re going with this, but ICYMI, fans now believe that this means she’s pregnant with boys.

Beyoncé the type to subtly reveal the gender of her babies with earrings 😂😂 Why else is Mrs. Petty rocking the "If I Were A Boy" earrings? pic.twitter.com/Uvr0040CGx — alex. (@yawncey) March 13, 2017

Earrings from If I Were A Boy video, Still rocking emerald. Beyoncé is having twin boys and is due in May. pic.twitter.com/b7i6zSW0rj — Beysus † Godga (@BeyLovesGaga) March 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/taylordiorr/status/841443242839285760

Honestly, nothing Bey does is unintentional, so they may be onto something. What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.

