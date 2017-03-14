VIEW GALLERY

If you love Ed Sheeran’s songs, then you had to have wondered at some point who his muse was. Some of his songs like “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You” recounted his path to stardom while others, like “Supermarket Flowers,” found him recalling the memory of his grandmother. But what of his love songs?

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Ed Sheeran revealed that his hit song “Perfect” was written for his high school crush Cherry Seaborn.

The popular British singer and Seaborn, 24, a financial consultant, first met at Thomas Mills High School in Suffolk, England. Unfortunately, she moved to North Carolina to attend Duke University. She later reconnected with Sheeran through a mutual friend in New York.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Sheeran admitted, “One day this will [all] f*cking end. And I know the one person that’s going to remain constant is Cherry.”

We waited long and hard for the drop of his third album, ÷ (Divide). A year to be exact. During his hiatus, Sheeran took a long social media break to find a way to balance his life again. He wasn’t quite used to living in the limelight, so he took his time making his next record. Sheeran described his year-long break as important and stated:

“I learned to prioritize what’s really important. I’ve got a strong group of mates and a wonderful girlfriend who I grew up with. I’ve got a house where I grew up. So I’ve kept my roots. It had all helped me to stay grounded.”

Seaborn was definitely a major factor in staying level-headed throughout his hiatus. In fact, she inspired him to work hard despite the distance between them. When “Perfect” dropped, he admitted that parts of the song were actually based on a time when they were in Ibiza listening to Future’s “March Madness.” He wasn’t able to see her reaction to the song, since she lived in New York at the time, but he did the next best thing: he emailed it to her.

Currently, the two live together in their hometown in Suffolk. Sheeran admits to wanting to start a family of his own and getting married, but he’s in no rush.

“I want kids but just because you are ready doesn’t mean it has to happen,” He says. “I think you could be ready for five to 10 years and then choose the right time. But I feel positive about it.”