Nakia Venant was 14 years old when she took her own life. Earlier this year, Venant hung herself in her bathroom and live streamed it on Facebook for two hours. Her mother, Gina Caze, was one of the viewers, but instead of calling for help, she said her daughter was just seeking attention and crying wolf.

The Florida Department of Children and Families found that Caze criticized her daughter as she sat back and watched the two-hour long live stream, calling her a “custody jit” and that her suicide was just a ploy for attention. The comments were reportedly made from a Facebook account under the name “Gina Alexis.” While police say the account belonged to Caze, she adamantly denies that the comments were ever made.

One comment in question reads, “#ADHD games played u sad little DCF custody jit that’s why u where u at for this dumb sh*t n more u keep crying wolf u dead u will get buried life goes on after a jit that doesn’t listen to there parents trying to be grown seeking boys and girls attention instead of her books.”

The two had a complicated relationship, as Venant was taken away from her due to physical abuse concerns. She spent 28 months in foster care over the course of eight years, and at one point, was passed around to 14 different homes within 16 months. The DCF also claims that Venant displayed promiscuous behavior and admitted in a therapy session that she often slept in the same room as Caze’s boyfriends.

In 2010, Venant was sent back to live with her mother but was removed four years later after social workers insisted it was for the best. A year later, Caze relinquished custody, saying that she no longer wanted to take care of a teenager. However, she kept in contact via social media.

The young girl was living with a foster family at the time of her death and was found hanging from the door frame in the bathroom by authorities. Her foster parents were asleep.

After her death became news, Caze wrote a social media post claiming the system had failed her.

“I was showing you tough love when u misbehaved,” she wrote, saying that Venant went to jail twice, got expelled from three schools, had sex, smoked weed and drank. “You wasn’t supposed to even have access to Internet as part of your case. The system has failed us……”

