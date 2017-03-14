I’m speechless. Thank goodness I can type instead.

Republican State Senator Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth told The Kansas City Star that he believes Planned Parenthood is worse than the Holocaust. Despite public outcry, he stands by his comment and adds, “I think the Nazis ought to be incensed by the comparison.”

After learning that a donation had been made to Planned Parenthood Great Plains last week, he sent a letter clearly stating his disgust. Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood, said she was greatly disturbed by Fitzgerald’s comments and that he should be ashamed.

In a letter written on official Senate stationary, he wrote that a donation to the organization in his name was worse than “having one’s name associated with Dauchau.”

For those that aren’t familiar with the name, Dauchau was the first regular concentration camp that the Nazis formed in March 1933. According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, at least 28,999 people died in the camp. Dauchau was also infamous for the horrific medical experiments performed on prisoners.

I’m always open to listening to the pro-life and pro-choice arguments, however Planned Parenthood is nowhere close to the horrifying reality of Dauchau. How do you even make that comparison?

Planned Parenthood later tweeted a photo of Fitzgerald’s letter.

In a later interview, Fitzgerald stood by his statement in the letter. “It was either send them that or ignore it,” Fitzgerald said. “I figured, I don’t want my name associated as a donation to Planned Parenthood, in my name, to go on undenounced by me.”

So, how did the money get to Planned Parenthood in the first place? Ali Weinel, a woman who lives in Prairie Village, claims she made the donation in Fitzgerald’s name. Weinel said that she emailed the senator about the abortion legislation and made the donations after his frustrating responses. She said she didn’t do it out of spite. It was more to make a difference.

When asked further about his comparison to the Nazi camp, he continued on by claiming that both the Nazis and Planned Parenthood exterminated innocent human life. This man really needs to stop talking. But no, he kept digging a hole and even brought up the Ku Klux Klan to “aid” his argument.

“How about if I make a donation in your name to the Ku Klux Klan and publish it?” Fitzgerald said after being asked about the letter. “..If somebody made a donation to the Ku Klux Klan in your name and published it, how would you feel? What would you do? How would you react? Wouldn’t it be controversial for you to deny that or to denounce that in the strongest possible terms? It’s pretty controversial, don’t you think?”

Someone take this man to back to school. ASAP.