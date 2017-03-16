Girls have always faced issues in school for the way they dress. Whether they wear tank tops or shorts that don’t follow the paper-length rule, the reason why girls always seem to get dress-coded is because they’re “distracting the boys.” Somehow their shoulders or knees are causing the boys to lose their focus in class… Right, seems legit.

Two Kansas sisters are proving that the rules should not apply.

13-year-old Grace Villegas decided to wear an off-shoulder shirt that she bought the day before. She was excited and thrilled to wear it because she “bought it with [her] own money,” she told BuzzFeed News.

“I went into school and I received some looks from teachers, just not nice looks,” Grace mentioned. “Instantly I was like—okay, I’m going to get dress-coded and I felt the need to change.”

The 13-year-old also added that she wasn’t causing any commotion that would draw attention to her, but the teachers around didn’t seem to like what she was wearing and hit her with a few negative comments.

Towards the end of the day, Grace ended up changing the shirt that she bought and wore another shirt she brought to school. Returning home, Grace told her older sister, 18-year-old Isabella Villegas, what happened, and Isabella was immediately furious with what her sister had to go through.

“Nothing about her top was inappropriate,” Isabella told BuzzFeed.

So, 15 minutes later, Isabella got to work and made her sister a very unique shirt to wear if she ever got dress-coded again.

my 13 year old sister was dress coded for her shirt today for "revealing too much chest and shoulder" so i made her a shirt to change into pic.twitter.com/NdRQws91HB — nevel peeperman (@bellavillegas_) March 13, 2017

“I made her the white shirt and told her to put it in her locker and if they ever ask her to change again, to change into that shirt,” Isabella said.

After Isabella posted about the situation on her Twitter, she received many responses from people who gave her their opinions. And it seems that almost everyone doesn’t agree with the idea of a dress code and finds it ridiculous.

the didn't go ahead and dress code her for her jeans while they were at it? How dare she have rips above the knee 🙄 — bri (@Brileymiraya) March 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/saramont2/status/841478950744403968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Let’s just hope Grace and Isabella start selling these shirts. We’d definitely buy one.