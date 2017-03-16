VIEW GALLERY

Selena Gomez graced the April cover of Vogue for the very first time in her long career and didn’t shy away from talking about some really tough topics. She sat down with writer Rob Haskell and discussed her off the grid tendencies, her mental health and her future plans.

Gomez is taking time for herself to move at her own pace. She doesn’t currently have any movies in the works and she isn’t being pushed by her record label.

“For a change,” Gomez told Vogue, “It feels like I don’t have to be holding my breath and waiting for somebody to judge a piece of work that I’m doing. I’m not eager to chase a moment. I don’t think there’s a moment for me to chase.”

The star receives a lot of social media attention – in fact, her Instagram account has the most followers on the platform with a whopping 113 million people invested in her life, which she admits freaked her out.

“It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like shit when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit,” Gomez told Vogue.

She doesn’t even have the app on her phone anymore, nor its password, which her assistant holds. She sometimes wants to leave social media altogether, according to Vogue.

Gomez’s main focus is spending time relaxing, relearning Spanish and partaking in Dialectical Behavior Therapy five days a week.

“DBT has completely changed my life,” she told Vogue. “I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.”

In an Instagram post, she references her love to create. But she doesn’t love the spotlight as much – and eagerly looks forward to leaving it.

“Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am, but—how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me,” Gomez said.