California is fighting against the defunding of Planned Parenthood with senate bill 320, a bill that would require health centers on publicly funded college campuses to provide students with abortion pills.

The bill was introduced by Democratic representative Senator Connie Leyva. According to Planned Parenthood, the abortion pill is a safe way for women to terminate pregnancy. Users will take one pill at the clinic or health center, and the other at home roughly 24-48 hours later. The effect is similar to that of an early miscarriage.

“I think that it’s incredibly important because women of all ages, especially young women, need to make sure they have control over their future – that they have a choice of when they want to incorporate a family into their lives,” Leyva told Sacramento Bee.

Leyva added that she’s introducing the bill in part because of the GOP’s plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and reduce federal funding for reproductive healthcare. In case you missed it, the new healthcare plan would reduce services for female birth control, which would particularly hinder low-income patients.

While a spokeswoman for the California State University Office of the Chancellor said it was too early for the university to comment on the bill, Leyva insists that the bill is what the students want. Last year, Levya explained that the University of California, Berkeley’s student government asked the school to provide abortion services on campus last year. She says she expects resistance from religious groups and pro-life conservative groups, but ultimately she find the bill to be helpful for students.

