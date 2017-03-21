VIEW GALLERY

Nick Viall may have been the latest Bachelor to get engaged, but another alum officially tied the knot.

AshLee Frazier married her longtime boyfriend Aaron Williams on Sunday in Conroe, Texas and the Instagram photos are absolutely stunning. Attached to the hashtag #AAWilliamsWedding2017, Bachelor friends congratulated the couple alongside photos of the gorgeous bride.

“The beautiful bride @ashleefrazier & groom Aaron! Beyond happy for you two!” Elise Mosca wrote in an Instagram post. “Absolutely stunning wedding! We are so grateful we were able to celebrate with ya’ll! Mr. & Mrs. Williams!”

Frazier made it to the final three on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor in 2013, but was ultimately sent home. Based on her wedding photos, we think it might have been for the best. Frazier married Williams at his parents’ lake house, which overlooks a picturesque lake in Houston, Texas.

Frazier confirmed her engagement to People last November.

“After 10 years of friendship and 11 months of courtship I am marrying my best friend,” she said. “We got engaged on the top of the Brooklyn bridge. Very romantic. New York will have a little extra special place in my heart.”

Awwwwwwww. Congrats to the happy couple!

[H/T: People]