Zac Efron has proven that he doesn’t need to take his shirt off to catch everyone’s attention. The High School Musical star has come a long way from his Disney days. If you had told us that Efron would become a total hunk in 2006, we probably wouldn’t have believed you. But now he has become one of the hottest stars in Hollywood and he definitely knows it.

Lately, Efron has been making a name for himself in comedies like Neighbors and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Coming up this summer is one of his biggest projects yet, Baywatch. We have been waiting excitedly for months for more info on what is sure to be the hottest movie of the summer, and the official trailer did not disappoint. Not only did it feature some amazing slow-mo footage of the lifeguards running down the beach (*heart eyes*), but it featured Zac Efron in drag.

While we’re not 100% certain on the context for Efron’s new look, we love the style. With the wig, sunglasses and black floppy hat, Efron looks like he would fit right in with a group of upper-class women in a country club. Not to mention the necklace is a perfect addition for bringing the ensemble together. The best part of his outfit is definitely how it shows off his arm and leg muscles… which are accentuated by bright yellow heels. We don’t really think that it’ll actually fool anyone into thinking he is a woman but we can (and do) appreciate the effort.

Efron is no stranger to drag. He rocked green leggings and a floral summer dress when he was featured in Jimmy Fallon’s signature “Ew!” skit with Seth Rogan. He was not afraid to bust out some moves in that outfit and we have to say that the long hair didn’t look too shabby on him. Drag is something that not everyone can pull off but it’s pretty safe to say that Efron can.

