In case you were still stuck in the good days of 2006, we have some bad news: Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens are never, ever getting back together.

The former Disney stars who fell in love on the set of High School Musical have apparently lost contact. In an interview with Access Hollywood Live Wednesday about her new show Powerless, Hudgens revealed the bad news to fans.

“I completely lost contact with him,” she said when asked if she kept up with her ex-boyfriend. She looked less than thrilled to discuss the matter, and honestly, we totally get where she’s coming from. I mean, why would she monitor her ex’s every move? That whole “but we can be friends” bullsh*t is exactly that — bullsh*t.

@VanessaHudgens mentions how she lost contact with Zac Efron. pic.twitter.com/D512f158R7 — Team Hudgens NYC (@TeamHudgensNYC) March 22, 2017

Considering her new boyfriend Austin Butler is a stone cold fox, we’d say she’s doing just fine without him.