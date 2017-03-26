What: Sloth Sleepover

When: Ongoing

Where: Zoological Wildlife Conservation Center (Rainier, Oregon)

RSVP: Here.

If sloths are your spirit animal, we completely and fully recommend spending your entire paycheck on a night in a sloth ambassador colony habitat.

You’ll be able to camp, interact with sloths, and even kick back and watch a movie with them, because they are chiller than you are or will ever be.

“Guests will observe natural behaviors and interact with a colony of sloths during the activity bouts of their naturally most ‘active’ time of day.” And when they can’t be bothered to be awake, you can nap right along with them.

At $600 per pair, you and a friend can get your own tent, a Q&A with a staff member, an awkward “I slept with a sloth” T-shirt, permission to feed the sloths, a 40-minute “encounter” where you can pet them like cats, and a satellite TV, which you should probably use to watch Zootopia, because that seems on-brand.

The website is glowing with five-star reviews, with one guest saying, simply: “SLOTHS!!!”

You should probably move a little faster than a glacial pace, because federal regulations may prohibit interactions like this altogether in the near future.