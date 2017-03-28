We’ve seen our fair share of bizarre beauty trends — using eggs to blend in foundation, making your pout look “snogged,” instead of lined, using mayonnaise to moisturize our hair when we’d rather die than actually eat it on a sandwich — but this new hair fad might take the cake as the weirdest one yet.

The Blondies of Melbourne salon is bringing a new, innovative style to the hair game: rainbow roots. We’ll admit, the end results are interesting, but we’re still terrified to do this to ourselves. For those who are interested, the Aussie stylists use both Pravana and Manic Panic for those who aren’t ready for a long-term commitment to multi-colored hair.

Check it out:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRc-0yBg4Yq/?taken-by=blondieshair

Stylists bleach your roots first to make the color stick, then paint on the dye, only leaving it on for 30 minutes. Once that’s finished, you have a new rainbow do.



