Tragedy has struck for Zayn Malik‘s family. Zayn’s five-year-old cousin Arshiya Malik passed from a brain tumor after being diagnosed three years ago. In 2014, Zayn’s family released a statement saying, “Doctors have given up on Arshiya but she is still fighting brave like a soldier.”

According to the Daily Mail, Zayn was very close with his cousin, who battled the illness for most of her life. A source said, “Zayn loves all his family to bits, but is really close to Arshiya.” He has yet to comment on her passing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSLRppAA5Db/

Arshiya mother posted a picture saying, “An angel wrote in the book of life my baby’s date of birth, then whispered as she closed the book.. ‘Too beautiful for earth.'”

We’re thinking of Zayn and his family in this difficult time.