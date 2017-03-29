VIEW GALLERY

Now that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are officially broken up, you’d think the drama would be out of Blac Chyna’s life, but her recent Snapchats prove otherwise.

The 28-year-old former reality star just dragged her ex Tyga on Snap for cheating on her and not paying child support. She also talked up the size of her bank account (“I got more money then [sic] ur account Tyga”) and released what many assumed was his home address.

As you probably already know, Tyga has been broke AF for the last few years, despite what those birthday presents to Kylie Jenner insinuate. Clearly Blac Chyna has had enough, and now that she doesn’t need to play nice with the Kardashians, it’s fair game to go after Kylie Jenner’s BF.

Before signing off for the night, she decided to drop one more Snap that read “oh wait” attached to an address that most assumed was Tyga’s house. Turns out it was actually the address to Lashed Bar, Chyna’s salon. Clearly this was an invite (or a demand?) for Tyga to show up at the salon with the child support he owes her.

Naturally, Twitter was loving the shade.

BLAC CHYNA JUST PUT TYGA'S ADDRESS ON SNAP IM SCREAMING THIS IS A NEW LEVEL OF PETTY pic.twitter.com/YjY1QekPtj — Christina (@Tina_Elizabeth4) March 29, 2017

Blac Chyna dragging Tyga has been long over due pic.twitter.com/5onOysAYeW — b. (@shutupbreeze) March 29, 2017

Woke up to Blac Chyna's snap of her exposing Tyga instead of her promoting her clothing store promo code. Love it. — Drea (@DreElizabeth) March 29, 2017

Blac Chyna and you can go get Kylie When tyga went to go get her Kylie… pic.twitter.com/JjD53j4mlj — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) March 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/_LoveShyanne/status/847086199688892416

https://twitter.com/cybergl0ss/status/847086092415307778

blac chyna said she has more money than tyga😂😂 i believe it 🤷🏽‍♀️ — 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@aureoleas) March 29, 2017

Here’s hoping he responds and she drags him some more.