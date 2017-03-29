Jogging is one of the worst workouts of all time, but we’re a slave to the health trend, so we do it anyway. However, that doesn’t mean it’s always easy — sometimes we really need some motivation to keep going. If anyone knows what that feeling is like, it’s 8-year-old Allysson Baires.

Her 17-year-old cousin Briseyda Ponce told Buzzfeed that Allysson wanted to join her for a run because kids from her class — including her crush Hector — told her she was fat. Even after Briseyda explained that no one is worthy for her affections if they bully her and called her “fat,” Allysson still wanted to jog with her cousin.

While running, Allysson soon grew tired and did the most iconic thing ever: she whipped out a snack.

The girls in her class & her crush Hector called her fat so she told me to take her on my run 😭 but mid run she pulls out a snack 💀 pic.twitter.com/S94Egx15jG — Briseyda (@briseydahh) March 23, 2017

“I turn around to check on her and she’s munching on a Rice Krispie Treat,” Briseyda told Buzzfeed. “I couldn’t stop laughing.”

After witnessing this, Briseyda cut their run short and starting walking around the block whiling explaining to her “how beautiful she is.”

“I [explained] to her how beauty isn’t physical, and if she wants to work out or run it has to because she wants to be healthy, not because of others’ opinions about her body,” she said. “We [laughed] it off.”

Briseyda decided to share the hilarious story on Twitter and it immediately went viral. People soon fell in love with Allysson and couldn’t help but relate.

You tell that lil one to keep on snackin if it makes her happy! Hector can rot! — satu #loveshot❤️🔫 (@satuwilhelmiina) March 24, 2017

@ratchetrohelia Bruh I'm just out here wondering where she got that snack from. Like shit she a magician? Wish I can do that 😂 — Masseh مسيح (@MassehK) March 24, 2017

Seriously, BYE HECTOR!