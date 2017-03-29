VIEW GALLERY

Every concert must take a lot out of artists, even rapper Kanye West. With the constant movement and vocals, West must always be worn down. But don’t cry for Kanye, because his loving wife Kim Kardashian makes sure that she takes care of him after his shows. How? With Versace, duh. #Relatable!

According to the Daily Mail, the reality star mentioned on her website that the minute West gets off stage, she pampers him to the fullest.

“After every show, I always greet Kanye with a black Versace towel and a glass of water in a Versace glass,” she admitted.

If only Kim did this for me every time I came back home after a long day at school.

Kardashian also revealed that she and West are planning to have a third child. However, her doctors advised her that another pregnancy may not be safe for her because of health issues.

A source told People that Kim didn’t want to go through another pregnancy if it might cost her her life.

“That said, Kanye would love to have three or four kids,” the source added. “He would love more kids if it was up to him. But at the end of the day, it’s her decision and he’ll support whatever she decides.”

These recent confessions prove that Kim has become more comfortable sharing details of her life on social media, even after the robbery in Paris and her subsequent silence and disappearance. After that occurrence, she stepped aside and completely shut down from her social medias. Later on, Kim returned by posting a photo of her family on Instagram in early January. She also opened up about her traumatic experience on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Since social media plays a large role in Kim’s life, it’s hard to not catch her posting something. Also, her interactions with her fans have slightly changed, but there’s no surprise in that. We’ll just continue ‘keeping up’ with her… Though we can’t quite afford the towels.