Students at a Jacksonville, Florida high school are up in arms after a “good girl” flyer was found in the hallway.

The flyer, which was posted all over Stanton College Prep High School, reflected “guidelines” for female students attending their upcoming prom. The page included photos of “appropriate” dresses, with each image captioned, “Going to Stanton prom? YES YOU ARE. GOOD GIRL.”

Since then students have expressed their outrage on Twitter with the hashtag, #SCPGoodGirl.

ironic: college prep school prepares girls for a future where they can do whatever they want

stanton: "oh wait don't do that" #SCPGOODGIRL https://t.co/iMVeCvOgI4 — sammie🖤 (@sammielosee13) March 27, 2017

TWITTER HASHTAG FOR TOMORROW – #SCPGOODGIRL // TOMORROW IS WOMENS DAY – PURPLE AND WHITE COLORS , DUCT TAPE FEMALE GENDER SIGN ON SHIRT — anthony (@hexagonsoup) March 27, 2017

I've never been more proud of the Stanton student body. Stand up for what's right. Don't back down. They owe you an apology. #scpgoodgirl — Nidhi Saakshi (@NidhiSaakshi) March 28, 2017

On Tuesday, students wore white and purple to show their support for women and disapproval of the “good girl” message.

“There’s a problem with this dress code that’s been outdated, stigmatizes the female body, and you need to do something about it and fix it,” Stanton Senior Anthony Paul told First Coast News, directing his message to Duval County Public Schools. Later, DCPS tweeted about the incident, writing “The display of prom dress photos at Stanton College Prep is not appropriate or approved policy. Images were removed on Mon.”

The display of prom dress photos at Stanton College Prep is not appropriate or an approved policy. Images were removed on Mon. #SCPgoodgirl — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) March 28, 2017

The administration also formally apologized to students on Tuesday morning, but was it enough? Sound off in the comments below.

