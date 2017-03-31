There’s something empowering about taking a good selfie. I’m not talking about those raunchy nudes you send for some action. I’m talking about some “feel good” pictures when the light hits you just right and your look is on-point. Unfortunately, some people still get the two distinctions mixed up.

Lydia Ferguson, a mother of three and a teacher at Ousedale School in Newport Pagnell, England, was suspended for posting what officials deemed a “sultry” and “inappropriate” selfie on her Facebook page.

This is the picture that got her into this mess:

Let’s see… I see no genitalia, her breasts and butt are covered up, and I don’t see any controversial symbols in the picture. All I see is a good hair day, a fancy purse, a comfortable white dress, and heels I wish I had. What is so “sultry” and “inappropriate” about this? I’ve got nothing, and students didn’t seem to understand either.

According to the Milton Keynes Citizen, students rallied together to defend their teacher and even started a petition to end her suspension. Although touched by her student’s effort, Ferguson was about to prove that she could defend herself.

Ferguson later asked a friend who had commented on the picture if she thought it was inappropriate. When her friend replied with a very confused no, Ferguson wrote the best response:

Thank you for that, I don’t think it’s seductive or inappropriate either! I’ve always stuck to a rule on FB and Insta that if my Grandad bless his heart would look at any of my pictures in disgust then I would never post them.

Even if Grandad would approve, the school officials certainly didn’t. Some students even managed to record the heated debate on their cellphones. Despite the fighting, the students stood with their teacher. They told the Milton Keynes Citizen, “Not a single person thinks there is anything inappropriate about it.”

Within 24 hours, their petition, “Get Miss Ferguson Back” collected around 250 signatures and that number continues to grow throughout the week. Although Ousedale School refuses to share details or discuss the matter with the Milton Keynes Citizen, its headmaster Sue Carbert stated:

If we have any concerns about a staff member, this would not be discussed with students. We are aware of rumours, but conclusions are being drawn which have no factual basis.

Just give in, Ousedale School. You’re fighting a losing battle here.