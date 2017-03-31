Sexual violence against women can happen anywhere, but it’s especially prevalent on public transit in crowded spaces. UN Women and Mexico City officials have come up with not a solution, but an experiment on subways in order to illustrate the sexual harassment that women face on a daily basis. As you can see from the photos and video, moulds of a man’s torso and penis have been made into the seats.

In 2014, international surveys found that Mexico City was the worst in sexual harassment on public transportation. The city launched a campaign titled #NoEsDeHombres to bring more light to the issue and directly target men.

The “penis seats” include a sign that says they’re “exclusively for men,” and they were made with the intention of making men feel discomforted when sitting down.

A sign below the seat says, “It is uncomfortable to sit here, but that is nothing compared to the sexual violence that women suffer on their daily journeys.”

The experiment has incited a lot of mixed reviews from across the globe.

Think what this campaign stands for is 💯% right. #Respect one another 1 sexual harassment is not right!#NoEsDeHombres https://t.co/fZs9DL3GSr — Amrit Matharu (@AmarettosWorld) March 31, 2017

Sexual harassment is no joke, but I think think this is putting it in the funny category, actually ridiculous. https://t.co/4mwLcnJfGx — Keith Dawson 🇮🇱 (@kwetterkeith) March 31, 2017

While this campaign has good intentions, it seems to be trivializing the issue further. As you can see in the video, it’s raising a few eyebrows, and causing a few eye rolls, but doesn’t seem to be taken too seriously. It’s mostly avoided, and many prefer to stand rather than sit down, especially because it appears to only be one seat on the train. In the middle of the video, two men are jostling around a friend of theirs in order to get him to sit down. In short, the seat has become the punch line of a joke.

It’ll take more than a 3D seat to raise more awareness about sexual assault, especially since it’s impossible for the seat to convey the emotional or physical distress that follows.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0p5pp1pcOPs