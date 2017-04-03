The unicorn trend is still going strong, but has anyone ever considered that maybe it’s gone too far? The mythical creatures have taken over just about every clothing article, trinket and knick-knack you could imagine. And now, they’re rearing their horns in a new realm: luxury shoes. Irregular Choice, based out of the U.K., has added their own take on the trend.

You heard that right. With three different styles, we can safely say that you’ve never seen anything like these shoes. They’re probably the closest representation of what a unicorn would look like in clothing form.

Any dedicated unicorn fan will likely be tempted to add these to their cart. Although the brand isn’t based out of the U.S., there is worldwide shipping, so never fear, your unicorn vibes will never end.

Dreamkiss £109/$136

Candy Damsel £109/$162.22

Dirty Dancer £99/$123.54

What are your thoughts? Will you be purchasing a pair of these one-of-a-kind shoes?