One little girl may have just raised the bar for yo-pros around the world. Five-year-old Sailor Blu, the daughter of rapper Ace Hood aka Antoine McColister, stunned Instagram when her parents posted a pic of her dressed like a mini-CEO. Blu picked the outfit out herself for her friend’s birthday party. Blu’s mother Shanice Sarratt told Buzzfeed News that the business look was totally intentional. “She was like, ‘Mom I want to put some shades on today,'” Sarratt said.

This isn’t the first time that Blu has been fashion conscious. Blu loves to pose in her mother’s kitchen and take photos with her. Her brother sometimes joins the fray too. Though she doesn’t frequent her dads account as much, it’s clear how proud McColister is of his daughter. He captioned his post saying that she got her sense of style from him and used #BlackGirlMagic.

Since the photo of her dressed like a business professional has blown up, Blu has since created her own Instagram account. The account is being managed by both of her parents but it’s her own new place to post the photos from her mom’s mini photo shoots. Her Instagram bio is also too cute as it says, “I just wanna take pictures, and enjoy being a kid!”

When your niece decide she wanna apply some pressure on the peasant toddlers in the sandbox🙃😎 pic.twitter.com/Cz1PQ7XPeN — Jaaa😈 (@TheLifeof_Ja) April 1, 2017

Blu joins the rank of other fashionable young black girls Blue Ivy and North West. These girls are already paving the way for empowerment even at their young age. We just hope that we too will look as good as Blu does in a pink button down and shades.