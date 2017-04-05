If there’s one thing better than a hot celebrity, it’s one that has a hot sibling. It’s not uncommon for family members to be in the media business together but it’s always appreciated when both are good looking. Not only are all of these celebs talented in their fields but they also are killing it on the attractiveness scale. We bet the sibling rivalry between these pairs aren’t so bad since there’s not much to be jealous of when you’re both hot and famous.

1. Liam & Chris Hemsworth

Arguably the most attractive brother duo in Hollywood, Liam and Chris Hemsworth always kill the red carpet with their dapper suits and gorgeous hair. Chris burst into stardom when he was cast as Thor. Since then he has graced us all with his stunning physique and smile. Liam made a name for himself when he appeared alongside on and off girlfriend Miley Cyrus in The Last Song. His fame grew when he was cast as Gail in the box office hit trilogy The Hunger Games.

2. Gigi & Bella Hadid

The modeling sisters taking the fashion world by storm, Gigi and Bella Hadid are known for their stunning good looks and cheekbones. Older sister Gigi swooped into the modeling scene and became one of the most well-known models of today. Her popularity only grew when word got out that she was dating former One Direction member Zayn Malik. Bella entered the modeling world a little after her but is no less known. Both have walked in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and are often featured in magazine spreads.

3. Matthew & Alexandra Daddario

Both with gorgeous black hair, Matthew and Alexandra Daddario look like Greek gods when they hit the red carpet together. Alexandra is most recognizable for her roles in Percy Jackson and USA’s White Collar. This summer she is going to be starring alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch. Her brother is newer to the public eye, having been cast as Alexander Lightwood in the hit Freeform series Shadowhunters. Matthew won the 2016 Teen Choice Award for TV breakout star.

4. Dakota & Elle Fanning

While Dakota Fanning became a star at a very young age and is older, her sister Elle has now grown taller than her and joined her as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actresses. Dakota, best known for War of the Worlds and The Twilight Saga, has always been recognizable by her blinding blonde hair, something that Elle also has. Elle was on many episodes of different TV series until she had her breakout role in Maleficent. Both now dazzle on the red carpet and occasionally model.

5. James & Dave Franco

James and Dave Franco’s fame only continues to grow as the two brothers continue to make projects left and right. James has come a long way from playing Harry Osborne in the original spider-man trilogy. He often teams up with fellow comedian Seth Rogan and has made hits like Pineapple Express and This Is the End. Dave Franco became a heartthrob after his breakout role in the 2012 film 21 Jump Street. From there, he’s gone on to be in films like Now You See Me and Neighbors. Both brothers clean up nicely on the red carpet and are loved by teenage girls all over.

6. Kate & Rooney Mara

Whether they’re working the red carpet or slaying it in their respective projects, the Mara sisters always look A+. Kate Mara, who made a name for herself after appearing in FX’s American Horror Story, has gone on to star in Hollywood hit after hit. Kate has most recently been in The Martian and Netflix‘s House of Cards. Rooney is joining her sister on Netflix in her own series called The Discover. Rooney’s most well known as the actress from The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. She has most recently been in Carol and Lion.

7. Beyonce & Solange Knowles

This singing duo could definitely take over the world if they wanted to. Beyonce started off as a member of Destiny’s Child before moving on to her own solo career. She is a multi-Grammy award-winning artist who is essentially worshiped by everybody. Solange has made her own music career for herself, winning the 2017 Grammy for Best R&B Performance. Stunning separately, these sisters always slay with whatever they’re doing.

8. Zooey & Emily Deschanel

A little older than the rest of the list, Zooey and Emily prove that beauty has no age. Both have such stunning eyes and facial features that it’s funny how often people don’t realize they’re related until they’re standing next to one another. Zooey broke into the business after starring in Elf as Buddy’s love interest. From there she has been in 500 Days of Summer and the lead in the hit series New Girl. Emily has been the star of her own series, Bones since 2005. Her series finally came to a close at the end of March 2017. While she doesn’t currently have a new project lined up, we’re sure we haven’t seen the last of Emily.

