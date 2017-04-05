VIEW GALLERY

If there’s one thing the internet is good at, it’s making people feel like idiots. Their latest victim? CoverGirl brand ambassador James Charles.

A month ago, the beauty guru attended an event and stopped to take some photos with fans. It was all perfectly normal, until the final photos made their way online. The dude had so much makeup on his face that he looked ghostly (AKA how I look 356 days a year).

my face is WAY too light bc of flashback lol there's no denying that but it was actually a filtered photo, here's the original casper pic 😕 pic.twitter.com/V5uIL23HYt — James Charles (@jamescharles) March 5, 2017

Let’s get a bit closer, shall we?

@jamescharles thanks to you, I'm no longer afraid of death and believe in becoming a ghost in the afterlife 💕 pic.twitter.com/dvhl5VraUG — αzιм (@carameloduros) March 5, 2017

Twitter took it from there and the memes have been coming ever since. Luckily, Charles also thinks it’s hilarious.

best one yet pic.twitter.com/hBmjlswFN3 — James Charles (@jamescharles) April 3, 2017

If you chant Covergirl three times flashback mary will show up and put too much setting powder on you pic.twitter.com/KtFF0mNbrI — gay mafia (@evanjaquez) March 5, 2017

I got bored so I did a full face of makeup pic.twitter.com/cUiDOsa7ae — ketty (@sweetenervessel) March 13, 2017

You win some and you lose some, am I right?