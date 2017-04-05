If there’s one thing the internet is good at, it’s making people feel like idiots. Their latest victim? CoverGirl brand ambassador James Charles.
A month ago, the beauty guru attended an event and stopped to take some photos with fans. It was all perfectly normal, until the final photos made their way online. The dude had so much makeup on his face that he looked ghostly (AKA how I look 356 days a year).
Let’s get a bit closer, shall we?
Twitter took it from there and the memes have been coming ever since. Luckily, Charles also thinks it’s hilarious.
https://twitter.com/DETECTlVECOMlCS/status/838441655388749825
https://www.instagram.com/p/BScQXMIBigu/
https://twitter.com/karaalana/status/848761315531292675
https://twitter.com/iamallyy_/status/839724062892941314
You win some and you lose some, am I right?