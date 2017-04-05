VIEW GALLERY

The Kardashians aren’t exactly what you would call political activists, but that didn’t stop Kendall Jenner from starring in a Pepsi ad that used the current political climate as a means to sell soda.

Yesterday Pepsi’s ad featuring Kendall Jenner getting woke enough to ditch her modeling gig for a protest dropped on YouTube, and people on both sides of the political spectrum were left scratching their heads. Wiping off her makeup and conveniently handing a black woman her blonde wig, Jenner walks through the protest only to deliver a Pepsi to a police officer. When he opens it, the crowd cheers so loudly you’d think they were just given all of their rights back.

Check it out:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCEm21aTh5Q

And we’re cringing. Twitter immediately erupted with commentary post-release, many of which accusing the 21-year-old model’s campaign for being completely tone deaf.

The Kendall Jenner Pepsi fiasco is a perfect example of what happens when there's no black people in the room when decisions are being made. — Travon Free (@Travon) April 4, 2017

pepsi released that ad like pic.twitter.com/2jkHYZuD1S — audrey-wan kenobi 👑 (@hipstrparamedic) April 4, 2017

.@pepsi, I'm assuming you'll be using the money you make to support @ACLU, @PPact, #CampaignZero + other social change. That's all I got. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) April 4, 2017

I have a dream that one day Pepsi will hire enough black & brown people to make better decisions. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) April 4, 2017

Imagine putting your life on the line like this to fight for justice only to have it parodied by a soda company and a Kardashian pic.twitter.com/g55s09owVf — Jamilah Lemieux🖤 (@JamilahLemieux) April 4, 2017

The very real struggle of the marganilized to survive under Trump is not an opportunity for @KendallJenner and @Pepsi to market themselves. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) April 5, 2017

Those who support the current president were just as bothered by the ad, with many declaring an official boycott.

For 2nd time, Pepsi has gone out of its way to show that it is an anti-Trump corp. I plan to return the favor and pic.twitter.com/0vYjjMoRGm — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) April 5, 2017

https://twitter.com/Helen_DJT/status/849424520536616962

Kendall Jenner has remained quiet about the controversy, but Pepsi released a statement early this morning.

“This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey,” they said. Earlier, the company told Teen Vogue that “The creative showcases a moment of unity, and a point where multiple storylines converge in the final advert. It depicts various groups of people embracing a spontaneous moment, and showcasing Pepsi’s brand rallying cry to ‘Live For Now,’ in an exploration of what that truly means to live life unbounded, unfiltered and uninhibited.”

We’re not buying it, are you? Sound off in the comments below.