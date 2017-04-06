Unfortunately, we all have nose hairs. Luckily, we find ways to make them disappear. The majority of people trim their nose hairs, but there are also people who pluck or wax them, including vlogger and makeup artist Sepi Balini. One of her recent videos of a nose hair wax went completely viral.

Over 4.3 million people have watched the video and almost all of those viewers were seriously alarmed.

Many doctors call the area between our noses and mouths the “triangle of death.” Sounds really creepy, right? Well, you should be creeped out, because that’s where the veins are interconnected. So, if you pluck a nose hair, it’s possible that you can get an infection from it and it can lead to your brain… which can kill you.

So, when people saw Balini’s post on Instagram, a lot of them started freaking out.

“You gotta do what you gotta do….NOSE HAIR BE GONE! I only wax the front, not all the way. I know nose hair is necessary,” Balini said in her caption.

The video shows two dowels covered in wax being inserted into each nostril before quickly pulling them out and removing many of her nose hairs.

Many of her concerned followers commented on the post. “Why? The hair is there for a good reason,” one wrote. “This is not safe. You can get an infection and die! Nose hairs are there for a reason. You never pluck/wax them. You trim them!” commented another.

But Instagram user glenncoco412 summed it all up pretty accurately: “🚨WARNING🚨If you pull a certain hair in your nose the wrong way you can bleed into your brain internally.”

This viral video and its comments are also a good way to scare some people to stop their dangerous habits and just start trimming their nose hairs instead. A wax isn’t worth it.