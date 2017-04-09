In whatever form they may take, don’t give up on your passions. You don’t need to parlay them into fruitful careers. You don’t need to devote all of your time to them. You don’t need to define yourself by them or to judge your successes by them. But you do need to nurture them, to be kind to yourself, to believe you’re worthy and to take chances. These haunting quotes will remind you that you’re not alone, that people have been there before, that you don’t need to give up, not yet.

1. “Make sure nothing is wasted. Take notes. Remember it all, every insult, every tear. Tattoo it on the inside of your mind.” -Janet Fitch, White Oleander.

2. “Laugh as much as you choose, but you will not laugh me out of my opinion.” -Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice

3, “And by the way, everything in life is writable about if you have the outgoing guts to do it, and the imagination to improvise. The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.” -Sylvia Plath, The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath

4. “The arts are not a way to make a living. They are a very human way of making life more bearable. Practicing an art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow, for heaven’s sake. Sing in the shower. Dance to the radio. Tell stories. Write a poem to a friend, even a lousy poem. Do it as well as you possible can. You will get an enormous reward. You will have created something.” -Kurt Vonnegut, A Man Without a Country

5. “You sort of start thinking anything’s possible if you’ve got enough nerve.” -J.K. Rowling, The Half-Blood Prince

6. “You spend your whole life stuck in the labyrinth, thinking about how you’ll escape it one day, and how awesome it will be, and imagining that future keeps you going, but you never do it. You just use the future to escape the present.” -John Green, Looking for Alaska

7. “You have to do things. I’m going to do what I want to do. I’m going to be who I really am. And I’m going to figure out what that is.” -Stephen Chbosky, Perks of a Wallflower

8. “I am no bird; and no net ensnares me; I am a free human being, with an independent will; which I now exert to leave you.” -Charlotte Bronte, Jane Eyre

9. “The useless days will add up to something. The shitty waitressing jobs. The hours writing in your journal. The long meandering walks. The hours reading poetry and story collections and novels and dead people’s diaries and wondering about sex and God and whether you should shave under your arms or not. These things are your becoming.” -Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things