Just so we’re all clear: Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe are NOT dating.

The actor decided to shut down that rumor once and for all via Twitter on Sunday, when he wrote, “I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE.”

Okay. Message received.

Although Ryan also responded to a tweet saying that it wasn’t the rumor that bothered him so much as the complete lack of privacy, Katy also saw the denial and decided to have a little fun with the whole thing.

“Can u let me out of this basement pls?” the singer tweeted, quoting Ryan’s original tweet.

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

don't mind "people" thinking that. don't want low flying pervs hovering periodically. — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

Can u let me out of this basement pls? https://t.co/I2WKOsIxak — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Bahaha. This kind of humor almost makes up for Katy Googling hot photos of herself last week. Almost.

As most of us know, Ryan was previously married to Reese Witherspoon, with whom he shares his children Ava and Deacon. Katy’s career has been full of much-buzzed about romances as well, including her recent breakup from regulation hottie Orlando Bloom and her past relationship with John Mayer.

But for now, it looks like Ryan is trying to keep his relationship status on the DL. At least we know he’ll shut down the rumors if they’re not true — but the response likely won’t be as hilarious as Katy’s!