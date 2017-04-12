VIEW GALLERY

Jude Law’s been quite busy lately. On Wednesday, Toby Emmerich, the president and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Pictures, announced that Law would portray a young Dumbledore in J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts sequel. Law recently starred in the HBO series The Young Pope and can be seen next in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

He’s been so busy, in fact, that he may (or may not) be single at the moment. Read on to get Jude Law’s complete dating history.

Sadie Frost 1997 – 2003

Law met Sadie when he was just 19 years old and she was a married, 25-year-old mother. Law and Frost were wed in 1997, had three children together and eventually ended their relationship with a divorce in 2003.

Nicole Kidman 2003

Nicole Kidman and Jude Law at the "Genius" premiere at MOMA: https://t.co/97Y73BVHyh pic.twitter.com/xI8YAh3OU4 — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) June 6, 2016

In 2003, Law and Kidman were accused of canoodling during his marriage to Frost.

Sienna Miller 2004 – 2011

https://twitter.com/glossyfilm/status/809165376235905024

Law and Sienna Miller were thought to be engaged from 2004 to 2011, but in a 2011 interview with The Guardian, Miller claims that the two weren’t planning on getting married. They began dating in 2003 after meeting on the set of Alfie.

Daisy Wright 2005

In 2005, Miller and Law called off their engagement when Law confessed to having an affair with his maid, Daisy Wright.

Cameron Diaz 2006 – 2007

8. The Holiday / One that let mushy feelings creeping up on ya. Cameron Diaz 😍 This movie gives you warm feeling!! pic.twitter.com/L0mJ86R8R5 — Mina (@mynibrhm) January 16, 2017

In 2006, Law began dating Cameron Diaz. The two reportedly “fell in love” while working together on the Christmas film, The Holiday.

Kim Hersov 2007

Unfortunately, Law and Kim Hersov, former Editor-at-Large for Harper’s Bazaar, only lasted for three, short months.

Natalie Portman 2007

Natalie Portman and Law were caught getting close after the filming of My Blueberry Nights, in 2007.

Susan Hoecke 2007

Crowned Miss Berlin in 1999, Susan Hoecke claimed her spot as Law’s love interest for a short time in 2007.

Samantha Burke 2008

Samantha Burke is a model and the mother of Law’s fourth child, Sophia. The two had a brief fling when Law was filming Sherlock Holmes in New York.

Lily Cole 2008

Lily Cole and Law were spotted several times in public in 2008. They attended a Radiohead concert, had dinner in Covent Garden and went to the theater.

Sophie Monk 2009

Sophie Monk was rumored to have been dating Law in 2009.

Ruth Wilson 2012 – 2014

After starring together on Anna Christie, the two were rumored to have started dating. They were seen together in Venice Beach following the movie’s screening.

Phillipa Coan 2015 – Present

Smitten Jude Law cuddles up to girlfriend Phillipa Coan as they enjoy a romantic stroll https://t.co/8aa6ZiMFne pic.twitter.com/N9aFMn1SYM — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 23, 2017

Law began dating Phillipa Coan in June 2015, and in a recent interview, Law claimed he was determined not to “mess it up” this time.

“She’s mine and no one else’s,” he explained. “I’m very, very happy.”

2018

Jude Law did not mess up his relationship with Phillipa Coan and is still with her since 2015.

2019

Jude Law is very happily seen enjoying romantic holidays with his girlfriend Phillipa Coan in Venice.