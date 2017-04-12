VIEW GALLERY

Lebron James is at it again and this time it’s for the kids at home – his hometown of Akron, Ohio, that is.

James announced on Tuesday, April 11, that he is teaming up with the Akron public school system to open the “I Promise” School – a school dedicated to helping at-risk children.

“This school is so important to me because our vision is to create a place for the kids in Akron who need it most – those that could fall through the cracks if we don’t do something,” James said. “We’ve learned over the years what works and what motivates them, and now we can bring all of that together in one place along with the right resources and experts. If we get to them early enough, we can hopefully keep them on the right track to a bigger and brighter future for themselves and their families.”

The school, which will be funded by James’ LeBron James Family Foundation, is set to open in the fall of 2018 and will focus on children in the third and fourth grade. By 2022, James hopes to expand the school to accommodate students in grades one through eight.

“We are excited about the potential of the I Promise School to provide specialized programming and invaluable resources for our students,” David James, superintendent of Akron’s Public Schools said in a statement. “We’ve seen the positive influence of the LeBron James Family Foundation on our students and we look forward to continuing to do everything we can to put our students in a position to be successful.”