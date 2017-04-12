VIEW GALLERY

An author, Golden Globe winner, self-proclaimed feminist and actress, Lena Dunham burst into Hollywood with her critically-acclaimed HBO show Girls. Now she is constantly in the media, whether it be for a controversial statement or for something dramatic happening on her series. Dunham has become a household name.

30-year-old Dunham has become a major director, producer, creator and writer in less than 10 years, which is more than some people can say for their whole careers. All of her hard work has definitely paid off.

Lena Dunham Net Worth 2018: $12 Million

Keep reading to see how Dunham earned her net worth in so little time.

2006 – 2009

In 2008, Dunham received her degree in creative writing from Oberlin College. During her time at the school, she created many student films. Her most successful of these was The Fountain, which showed Dunham in a bikini brushing her teeth in a public fountain on campus. The video was uploaded to YouTube and went viral. It was eventually taken down after Dunham received many negative comments about her appearance.

In 2007, Dunham starred in a ten-episode web series for Nerve.com entitled Tight Shots and in 2009, she created a web series called Delusional Downtown Divas. Later that year, Dunham premiered Creative Nonfiction at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas. It took her two tries to get her film admitted to the festival.

2010 – 2012

In 2010, Dunham’s first recognizable project was released. She created the semi-autobiographical film Tiny Furniture and starred in it. The film also featured her mother and sister playing her family members. She won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay for the movie.

After watching the film, HBO contacted Dunham and signed her on to create her own series, Girls. The first season premiered April 15, 2012, and earned Dunham four Emmy nominations for her roles in acting, writing and directing the series. The same year she won two Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series and for herself in Best Lead Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series. Girls is now on its sixth and final season.

2013 – Present

After signing a book deal in 2012 with Random House, Dunham’s book Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She’s “Learned” was published on September 2014. The book earned her a lot of press but not all of it was positive. She discussed her own experience with sexual assault in college as well as her sexual experimentation as a child with her baby sister. The popularity of the book became shrouded in controversy.

In 2015, Dunham created A Casual Romance Productions, a company for television and movie projects. She appeared on Saturday Night Live, Scandal and another movie with her mother called My Art. She has appeared on numerous magazine covers including Vogue and Glamour. In 2016, Dunham announced that she will be writing another book.

2018

Lena Dunham and her mom the famous photographer Laurie Simmons shot a movie at home “My Art”.