From the moment Chance The Rapper introduced his daughter Kensli to the world, we fell completely in love. Chance, who is pretty amazing at keeping his private life private, did not debut Kensli until she was about 15 months old. Previously, he was pretty adamant about keeping her out of the public eye, even referencing her in Kanye West‘s “Ultra Light Beam” with the lyrics, “My daughter look just like Sia, you can’t see her.” Well it seems fatherhood was just too good for Chance not to share with the world because ever since he succumbed to posting her on Instagram, the cuteness has not stopped.

In one of the first Instagram posts featuring Kensli, Chance gushed about his babygirl. His caption said, “This is the girl who reintroduced me to God. She’s the woman who reminded me how to be a man, and taught me how to love.” He continued, “She is everything I am but much better. I can’t wait for her to one day help the world the way she has helped me.”

In honor of this daddy-daughter duo being probably the most adorable thing to grace Instagram in awhile, here are five times the cuteness was just too much for us to handle.

1. Say cheese.

Kensli got to meet the Obamas and while she seems very confused, Chance seems ecstatic. We love it!

2. Old Lady Kensli!

This one is pretty self-explanatory.

3. Gym time.

Kensli and Chance decided to have a mini workout in the Chicago Bulls’ very own home court. Kensli wasn’t really feeling it, but we loved seeing her imitate her daddy.

4. Family fashionistas.

On a daddy-daughter day out, Chance and Kensli decided to showcase just how adorable they were in their outfits. How cute are they?

5. The classic struggle: potty training.

Chance tried to get Kensli to take an oath about potty training. It didn’t seem to work.

It’s amazing seeing their relationship, and we hope one day to be this close with our families.