A Lake Norman High School student attempted to hang himself Thursday morning, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a statement.

What Happened?

The student, unnamed, was found unresponsive by a classmate around 10:10 a.m., the classmate notified school officials immediately, Campbell said.

According to the Charlotte Observer, school administrators worked with the staff to remove the student from a “makeshirt noose,” including the school nurse who gave the student CPR and first aid.

The student has since been transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, for additional treatment. Officials have yet to give updates on the student’s condition, but according to the Mooresville Tribune, he was in critical condition and his injuries appeared to be “self-inflicted.”

No other students were injured in this isolated incident, officials said.

School Statement

The school alerted parents about the incident via email:

“This morning an incident involving an individual student occurred on our campus. This incident is being investigated by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. There is absolutely no threat on campus. Our students are safe and school will continue on a regular schedule.”

Where did this happen?

Location: Lake Norman High School, Mooresville, North Carolina

