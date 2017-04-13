Tragedy struck for an Atlanta, Georgia mother after she found her 13-year-old son dead from a gunshot wound. Shaniqua Stephens told Atlanta’s NBC 11 that her teenage son, Malachi Hemphill, had just taken out the trash on the evening of Monday, April 11, and then about 10 minutes later, she heard a gunshot go off.

“I heard a big boom. I couldn’t tell if it was a gunshot or what,” Stephens recalled. “I just knew that it was something that was wrong.”

Stephens and her daughter quickly ran upstairs and called out for a response from Malachi. When he did not answer, Stephens kicked down the door and immediately saw her son laying in a pool of blood.

“My daughter screamed and said, ‘Mom turn his phone off!’ As I proceeded to look at his phone he was on Instagram Live.”

Malachai was quickly rushed to the local hospital where he died soon after. About 40 to 50 neighborhood kids, who were probably watching the stream when Malachai shot himself, arrived at the house. Stephens told NBC News 11 that someone asked Malachai why he didn’t put a clip in the gun, but when he did, the gun went off.

Detectives are working towards discovering how Malachai even obtained the gun. When his mother was asked what Malachai’s Instagram username was, she was unable to provide an answer due to Malachai always creating new pages.

“I couldn’t tell him what Malachi’s Instagram name was because he would make up so many different pages,” Stephens said. “Monitor their phones, just monitor your children. More now than anything.”

We’re thinking of Malachi’s family and hoping that they can recover from this tragedy.