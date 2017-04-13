This week is definitely not United’s best week.

First, a passenger was brutally dragged off of a flight, suffering from a concussion, broken bones and lost teeth. And now, as if that wasn’t enough, United confirmed that a scorpion fell into a passenger’s lap from an overhead bin on a flight from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

The passenger, Richard Bell, compared the sting to a “wasp sting.” The scorpion was disposed of via the airplane’s toilet.

Thankfully, Bell lived to tell his story. Most scorpion bites can be fatal.

United told CNBC, that the airline crew immediately consulted with a physician on the ground who provided guidance throughout the incident.

“Medical personnel met the aircraft after it arrived in Calgary,” United spokesman Charles Hobart told CNBC.

“Talk about snakebit,” Andrew Gilman, a crisis management expert told the Washington Post. “The next time United does its emergency protocols, they will be dropping insect repellant along with the mask.”

United’s chief executive officer Oscar Munoz repeatedly apologized to the passenger, who is also a physician, and has promised to reimburse all of the passengers on that flight.

Twitter Responses

Twitter always seems to come to the rescue. Whenever the world is experiencing a crisis, we can rest assured that our fellow tweeters will be there to cheer us up.

The scorpion was made employee of the year by @united — SpockYoda (@DarthTargaryen1) April 13, 2017

> Wakes up from nap

hey guys what I miss

> "You've been stung by a scorpion."

me on @united plane: pic.twitter.com/ejDVGn72NV — Omni (@InfernoOmni) April 13, 2017

"A SCORPION!!! For fuck's sake…" – United's CEO, probably — TheFatCook (@LeGrosCuisenair) April 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/T_Sharp4/status/852580943760158723

United's new slogan: We'll take you out one way or the other.

Scorpion stings man on United flight.

🦂🦂 https://t.co/vFVZqKuiTi #SmartNews — Janice Jhana Elks🌊 (@OMAHAGEMGIRL) April 13, 2017