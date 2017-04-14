Mashal Khan Twitter Reactions: Must-See #Mashal Tweets

On Thursday, April 13, Mashal Khan, a student at Abdul Wali Khan University, was fatally shot after being accused of posting “blasphemous” content online.
About Mashal
Mashal Khan was a resident of Swabi and a student at AWKU’s Journalism and Mass Communications department. Khan has been referred to as a “humanist” by fellow students and close family members.
In an interview with Pakistan Today, Khan’s father said Khan was a religious man.
“He always respected religion, stayed focused on education,” Khan’s father, a progressive poet, said. “Mashal Khan used to talk about the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with the family members at home. His prime focus was on education.”
“Everyone here is a witness to this…. he always respected religion. He was a critic of the system, he rarely spoke, just used to stay silent mostly,” the father continued. “Being a father, I want justice.”
Khan was laid to rest this morning in Swabi. Khan was 23 years old.
Twitter Responds
Now, several students (and onlookers) are paying their respects via Twitter. See their posts below:
