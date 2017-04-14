VIEW GALLERY

After his split with “Firework” singer Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom is back on the market. But, their breakup has us thinking about his past relationships. From his marriage to Miranda Kerr to the flings that shortly followed his divorce, here’s Bloom’s complete dating history.

Kate Bosworth 2002 – 2006

American model and actress Kate Bosworth began dating Bloom in the spring of 2002. The couple stayed together for two years before a mutual split in 2004.

Penélope Cruz 2006

Cruz and Bloom didn’t officially announce their relationship, but the two were spotted leaving a club together in September 2006.

Miranda Kerr 2007 – 2014

Victoria Secret model Miranda Kerr began dating Bloom in 2007. They tied the knot in July 2010 and their son, Flynn, was born just one year later. Sadly, the two separated in 2013 and finalized their divorce in 2014.

Condola Rashad 2014

Following his divorce, Bloom was seen smooching Condola Rashad on stage during an interview with Live with Kelly and Michael.

Lindsay Lohan 2014

Although Bloom was listed on Lohan’s infamous sex list in 2014, he’s yet to confirm or deny their fling.

Nina Dobrev 2014

According to a few eye witnesses, Nina Dobrev and Bloom were caught getting cozy at Zachary Levi’s Nerd HQ bash.

Luisa Moraes 2015

in 2015, Bloom was seen making out with Brazilian bombshell Luisa Moraes during a sushi date in Malibu.

Selena Gomez 2014

Selena Gomez was seen getting close to Bloom in 2016. In fact, the two got caught in a strange love square that involved their exes Miranda Kerr and Justin Bieber – yikes!

Katy Perry 2016 – 2017

Perry and Bloom began seeing one another January 2016. The couple officially split in February 2017.