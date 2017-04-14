False reports of a shooting at Penn Station created chaos on Friday evening, with hundreds of passengers scattering down the street at Macy’s Herald Square in Midtown Manhattan.
What Happened?
According to PIX11 News, Amtrak police used a taser on an individual whom they were trying to subdue. Commuters who saw the incident immediately assumed there was a gun involved.
NYPD’s Assistant Commissioner for Communication and Public Information, J. Peter Donald, confirmed that “bad information” was spread on social media after the incident occurred.
MTA confirmed that two individuals were taken into custody for “disobeying orders.” The taser was used on one of them.
Mayor Bill de Blasio also confirmed that “no shots were fired at Penn Station.”
Twitter users claimed a stampede of people were rushing out of the station around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Within an hour, reports of shots being fired at Macy’s Herald Square created chaos at the flagship store, just a few blocks away from Penn Station. According to the Daily Star, eyewitness saw a SWAT team of armed cops arrive on the scene.
https://twitter.com/BrianaElizab/status/853019051907571712
In a tweet, Donald said “numerous” calls for shots fired in and around Macy’s on 34th Street.
Confused, Macy’s shoppers and staff ran from the building looking for a place to take cover, until police declared the scene all clear.
A shopper inside Macy’s told PIX11 News she was about to pay out when a rush of people swarmed towards the exits. She and several employees hid in a stairwell until they could leave safely.
Another woman took to Twitter, posting a picture of a pack of shoppers crammed into a hallway near the elevators.
https://twitter.com/VisitorsPass/status/853021236548562944
Just 30 minutes before the incident, more than 1,200 Amtrak passengers were trapped due to a short in the power supply. Trains were delayed 90 minutes.
Where Did It Happen?
False reports of a shooting at Penn Station created chaos on 34th Street in Midtown Manhattan.
[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3022.520834826954!2d-73.99351899999998!3d40.750568000000015!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x89c259ae15b2adcb%3A0x7955420634fd7eba!2sPennsylvania+Station!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1492214986443&w=600&h=750%5D
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.