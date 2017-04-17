According to News 13, Gateway High School was just placed on lockdown due to police activity in the area. Fortunately, school has already been let out for the day. According to a spokesperson for the Osceola School District, the only students on campus are in after-school and extracurricular activities.
What happened?
Osceola County deputies have alerted News 13 that they are in search of a grand theft auto suspect, which is causing the lockdown.
Police are currently blocking traffic along Florida’s Turnpike in the same area of Osceola County, reports News 13.
The following photo was taken with the Sky 13 cam:
Video:
Part of the Florida Turnpike is blocked off because of nearby police activity. According to an Osceola County public information officer, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect of a stolen vehicle. Three people have been detained; deputies are still in search for a fourth person.
Authorities reportedly used stop sticks to stop the stolen vehicle on the turnpike.
Where did it happen?
Gateway High School located in Kissimmee, Florida was put on lockdown around 4:11 p.m.
[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3513.1050028879313!2d-81.36178748445124!3d28.295143182552174!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x88dd85e7bed80ab7%3A0xb7f74f5195d3fcac!2sGateway+High+School!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1492461594828&w=750&h=450%5D