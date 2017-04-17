Krista Schwab is a 32-year-old woman who was born with two sets of reproductive organs (two vaginas, two cervixes and two wombs). After years of hearing she was infertile, Schwab says she is finally pregnant with a “miracle baby.”

Schwab was diagnosed with uterus didelphys at the age of 12.

After suffering two miscarriages, Schwab and her husband Courtney gave up hope of having a child of their own.

“For so many years my husband and I cried, prayed and dreamed of having a child,” Schwab told the Daily Mail. “We both had so many breakdowns because we wanted one so much.”

While Schwab says she was aware of her rare disorder since she was 12, she didn’t realize she had two vaginas, side-by-side, until she was 30 years old.

“I always felt the separate sections during intercourse and smear tests, but I just thought that feeling was a normal thing every woman had,” Schwab said.

One day, without much hope, Schwab said she bought a pregnancy test.

“After probably 1,000 negative pregnancy tests – it got to the point where I gave up wishing anymore,” she said. “Last December I put on weight, so I bought my billionth pregnancy test, which my husband and I thought was just a waste of money. I normally pray and hope whilst I wait, but this time I lost all hope and didn’t bother. Then I saw it – it was positive. I hit the floor crying. It was a massive shock, especially for my husband!”

“When I met my husband at 20 years old, I told him I couldn’t have kids,” she continued. “So the whole time I’ve been together with my husband we didn’t use protection.”

While uterus didelphys is associated with infertility, Schwab’s pregnancy is special because she is expecting in the womb that did not release an egg.

“The only ovary that was functioning was on that right side with that very shallow opening, there was no connection for the left to get an egg through it,” Schwab told the Daily Mail. “It’s incredible because doctors still don’t understand it. The fact that I’m pregnant on the left side and it’s impossible for the egg to get there.”

Schwab is currently five months pregnant with a baby boy.