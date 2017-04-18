Baylor University announced Dr. Linda Livingstone as its new president on Tuesday afternoon. Dr. Livingstone will be the university’s 15th president.

Who Is Dr. Linda Livingstone?

Dr. Livingstone, who is currently the dean and professor of management at the George Washington University School of Business in Washington, D.C., was unanimously selected among the 12-member Board of Regents.

“I was honored to serve on the Presidential Search Committee. We began with Baylor’s mission in mind and based our search on the Christian values that Baylor stands for. That set the criteria for the type of individual we were looking for,” Drayton McLane Jr., Baylor Regent Emeritus and search committee member said in a press release.

“Dr. Livingstone met all our requirements. She, her husband and their family are outstanding, committed Christians. Dr. Livingstone has taught at Baylor and understands the Christian heritage which is so important to the University. I am very pleased with the outcome of our search and the strong leadership Dr. Livingstone will provide Baylor University.”

Dr. Livingstone previously served as dean of the Graziadio School of Business and Managemen at Pepperdine University (from 2002 to 2014), as an added bonus, she once served as an associate dean and professor at Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business (1998 to 2002) – making her return the ultimate homecoming.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected as the 15th President of Baylor University,” Dr. Livingstone said in a press release. “I chose to begin my academic career at Baylor in significant part because of Baylor’s Christian mission. To return to Baylor to partner with the exceptional faculty, staff, students and administrators to fulfill the University’s vision to be a top-tier research institution, committed to excellence in all aspects of University life, while strengthening the Christian mission is an opportunity I look forward to with enthusiasm.”

In 2014 and 2015, Dr. Livingstone chaired the board of the international Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Since then, she’s been a member on the board of directors of Dallas-based Capital Southwest Industrial, an industrial growth company.

“On behalf of the Board of Regents, I am both proud and honored to announce Dr. Livingstone as Baylor’s next president during this important time for the University,” Ronald D. Murff, chair of the Baylor Board of Regents said. “Dr. Livingstone brings an accomplished academic career to Baylor, combined with a strong appreciation and support of Baylor’s mission. A longtime Baptist and former Baylor faculty member, she has a passion for the distinctiveness of Baylor’s Christian mission in higher education.”

According to a Baylor University spokesperson, Dr. Livingstone will be the first female president in the university’s 172-year history.

Dr. Livingstone will start on June 1, succeeding Dr. David Garland, who has served as the Interim President during the last year.

About Baylor University

Baylor University, located in Waco, Texas, is a private Christian University and a nationally ranked research institution. According to the university’s official website, Baylor was chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas through the efforts of Baptist pioneers and is the oldest continually operating university in Texas.