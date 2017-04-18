VIEW GALLERY

Harry Styles had a huge spread in the latest issue of Rolling Stone and it’s no surprise that his fling with America’s sweetheart Taylor Swift was brought up during the interview. The pair dated briefly in the fall of 2012 and their relationship has been speculated about in the media since. Many fans of Styles believed that it was just a PR move by both of their reps after the duo was spotted together in Central Park. Styles has finally put that rumor to rest.

In the interview with Rolling Stone, Styles ended the Taylor questions with a message for his ex. Unlike Swift, it was only published in the magazine, not featured on his new album.

“Certain things don’t work out,” Styles said. “There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.’ And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk…but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best s–t ever. So thank you.”

Styles went on to say that he admires her songs and that he doesn’t blame her for using her experiences to write music. He admitted that he creates his own music through his experiences as well so he can’t fault her for writing about what has impacted her.

It seems like it’s finally time to put Haylor to rest. One Directioners will always be bitter about that time Swift sang “Never Getting Back Together” and used a British accent when saying “I still love you,” but it’s clear that their brief relationship no longer needs to be discussed.