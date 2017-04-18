Sumter County deputies are currently on the scene at Hillcrest Middle School after someone reported on social media that they were going to shoot up the school this morning.

What Happened?

Deputies are currently investigating a possible threat made to “shoot up” Hillcrest Middle School.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at Hillcrest Middle School located on Peach Orchard Road in Dalzell Tuesday morning, sheriff’s spokesman, Deputy Ken Bell said in a statement. The police are investigating the area due to an online threat Monday night claiming that they were going to “shoot up” the school Tuesday.

Bell said no shots have been fired and the school has not been placed on lockdown.

“Initial reports are that no one has been shot, the school has not been ‘shot up’ and there is no indication that this is a credible threat,” Bell told WIS TV.

While law enforcement think the claims to be credible, the sheriff’s office will maintain a presence at the school throughout the day.

Parent Responses

Parents and others also took to social media to express their worry.

Where Did It Happen?

Deputies are currently investigating a possible threat made to “shoot up” Hillcrest Middle School in Sumter County, South Carolina.

