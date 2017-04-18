VIEW GALLERY

Kourtney Kardashian is only two years away from 40, but you would never be able to tell. She has always looked incredible and her wit just seems to get better with age. Kourtney may not be the most famous of her sisters, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t any less of an icon. In fact, some of the best moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians come from her one-liners. We only hope that one day we too may be as savage to our siblings as she is to hers.

1. When Kim lost her earring.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWg1qyqEpew

This is probably Kourtney’s most iconic moment in the whole series. Nothing will ever beat Kourtney giving Kim the most realistic perspective of her situation.

2. When she slapped Jonathan Cheban.

He deserved it. She might have been acting rude to but for Jonathan to insinuate that being pregnant, giving birth and raising a child is not work and that Kourtney was being lazy was way worse. She should have slapped him harder.

3. How she eats Kit-Kats.

Kim might have been the one to teach her this trick, but Kourtney is the one who made a whole video about it. It may just be one of the funniest ways to keep yourself from eating too much candy that I’ve ever seen. It also looks like way too much work.

4. When she reverse cat-called.

The Kardashians are definitely used to the cat-callers since that’s all the paparazzi seems to do to them anyways. It was totally entertaining watching Kourtney flip the tables on the dudes at the beach and giving them a taste of their own medicine.

5. When Scott helped her shave down there.

This is the type of stuff you expect (and secretly want) to see when you flip on KUWTK. It’s just such a ridiculous situation all around, especially Khloe standing in the doorway watching as Kourtney lays in the tub like she’s taking a bath.

6. When she shut Scott’s body shaming down.

YES, girl. Scott was such a dick in this scene when he was giving Kourtney a hard time for her post-baby weight. Clearly, she was having none of that and wanted to eat… as she should!

7. When Kim caught her having sex on the balcony.

Every second of this clip is gold. Why do they have two balconies? Why was Scott in a big fluffy bathrobe? Why did Kim just come into their home? So many questions, so few answers.

8. When she expressed how every short girl feels.

Honestly, same. Kourtney perfectly encapsulates what it’s like to be surrounded by tall people all the time and what it’s like trying to take a squad picture with them.

9. When she smacked Kris Jenner with reality.

As much as we love Kris, it’s funny how she acts like she’s still in her 20s. Luckily, she has Kourtney there to keep her straight. Family, right?

10. When she made a joke about nuts.

Like every college student who talks about eating nuts, Kourtney went where everyone was thinking. Good to know dick jokes don’t stop when you get older.