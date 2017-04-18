Torrance Elementary School was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a possible threat, according to authorities.

What Happened?

Students and staff at Torrance Elementary School have been evacuated to the athletic field as authorities investigate a possible bomb threat late Tuesday morning, according to the Torrance Police Department. The threat occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. PCT.

Torrance PD is investigating a possible bomb threat at Torrance Elementary with the assistance of LASD explosive trained… Posted by Torrance Police Department on Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Police are investigating the threat with the assistance of explosive trained K-9s from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to a Torrance Police Department Facebook post.

An alert acknowledging the threat was sent out by the city around 11 a.m. regarding the school with the evacuation described as a “precautionary” measure.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Torrance Police announced that the campus was “safe and secure,” and students were returning to normal activities.

Torrance Elementary has been cleared. The campus is safe and secure and students are returning to regular activities. More information will be sent via email to parents by TUSD. Posted by Torrance Police Department on Tuesday, April 18, 2017

School Statement

Dear Torrance Community: Torrance Elementary School is currently in a precautionary lockdown and Torrance Police… Posted by Torrance Unified School District on Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Where Did It Happen?

Police are currently investigating a bomb threat that was made today at Torrance Elementary School, located at 2125 Lincoln Ave. in Torrance, California.

This is a developing story, please refresh the page for updates.