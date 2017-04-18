According to Heavy, Cleveland Police are currently holding a press conference to give an update on the manhunt for Steve Stephens, who was confirmed by police in Erie, Pennsylvania, to have shot and killed himself.

Watch The Live Stream Below:

BREAKING NEWS: Pennsylvania State Police confirm Steve Stephens found dead in Erie, Pa. Read more: http://buff.ly/2pOIZdk Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Reports claimed that Stephens may have killed himself near an elementary school in Erie. According to state police, Stephens was stopped at a traffic stop. Following a short pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself on Buffalo Road.

Stephens filmed himself shooting and killing 74-yeaer-old Robert Godwin Sr. on April 16. He then published the video on Facebook. Stephens then left the scene, igniting a nationwide manhunt.