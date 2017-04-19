Science has finally confirmed what every college student already knew to be true. According to a study published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, colleges students aren’t fully awake until 10:00 A.M. So all of those 8:00 A.M. or 9:00 A.M. classes that feel like a drag actually are a drag, because your body isn’t ready for you to learn yet.

And don’t think it’s because college students are “lazy” either. According to the research performed by Mariah Evans, Jonathan Kelley and Paul Kelley, it’s a biological reason.

“There has been evidence over time from specific studies indicating that teenagers’ body clocks are set at a different time than older folks,” Evans reported. “Medical research suggests that this goes on well into your 20s. It has nothing to do with laziness. It’s not in their control. It’s to do with their bodies.”

This research doesn’t just impact college students either. It affects teenagers throughout middle and high school as well. School days often start well before 9:00 A.M., meaning that students sit through classes for almost two hours before their minds are ready to learn.

The researchers compared the impact of early morning classes to adults going to work at 5:00 A.M. It’s just not productive, beneficial, or pleasant for anyone.

Basically, if colleges want students to perform to their highest ability and actually learn, early morning classes need to be canceled forever. Maybe now that science backs students up, this change will actually happen. Until then professors can’t complain when students email them at 1:00 A.M., it just shows we’re ready to learn.