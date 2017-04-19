Serena Williams Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Serena Dating Now?

VIEW GALLERY

Serena Williams is a tennis superstar and the top player in the world right now. She has been a household name since the late ’90s and has managed to stay on top through many adversities, including injuries and losing streaks, she has never given up. She is quite amazing to watch and as she climbs to the top and slams every obstacle put in her way. Equally as impressive is her life off the court. Serena is a fashion designer, actress, video vixen and spokesperson for a slew of companies. Even more fascinating is her dating history.

The tennis star recently announced that she is expecting with her fiance Alexis Ohanian. Before settling down with the Reddit founder, Williams definitely dated a few household names.

LaVar Arrington 2001

Way back in 2001, rumor had it that Serena dated NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington

Keyshawn Johnson 2002 – 2003

From 2002 to 2003, Serena dated NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.

Corey Maggette 2003

In 2003, Serena reportedly dated NBA star Corey Maggette.

Brett Ratner 2004 – 2006

From 2004- 2006, Serena dated the famous director and producer.

Common 2007 – 2010

Most notably, Serena dated rapper, actor, producer, poet and Oscar winner Common off and on from 2007 to 2010.

Grigor Dimitrov

Serena is rumored to have dated this fellow tennis pro briefly in 2012.

Patrick Mouratoglou 2012 – 2015

Serena dated this famed French tennis coach from 2012 to 2015.

Alexis Ohanian 2015 – Present

Serena and Alexis kept their relationship under wraps until December 29, 2016, when they became engaged. Now they are expecting a baby! It seems those pesky Drake rumors were not true at all.

As you can see Serena keeps her relationships very close to the vest and there is little to find out about her relationships. It could also be because she’s so busy conquering the tennis world that she’s got very little time to keep us posted on who she is dating. But it looks like she finally is ready to settle down.

2018

Serena Williams got married last year 16th Nov 2017 to American Business Professional Alexis Ohanian.

2019

Serena Williams is happily enjoying family life with Alexis Ohanian and their beautiful baby daughter.