Ed Sheeran’s song “Galway Girl” is definitely an earworm. It is objectively terrible, but you can’t help singing it for the rest of the day after hearing it once.

Sheeran’s tattoos are also objectively terrible, but in this case, once I saw a photo of the neon lion tattoo on his chest, I immediately expelled it from my mind as a survival technique.

The ginger-haired singer recently revealed that one of his other tattoos has a much more amusing backstory.

ed got a galway girl tattoo and it actually says 'galway grill' :)) pic.twitter.com/yQ0jUSJZVY — 𝒶𝓂𝓎🍁 (@galwygrill) April 16, 2017

Sheeran said that during the filming of the “Galway Girl” music video, he wanted the actress playing the girl (of Galway, I assume) to tattoo him. The lucky lady was Saoirse Ronan.

Ronan quickly wrote out a special message and Sheeran inked it without checking the spelling.

Though the music video isn’t out yet, *spoiler alert* the tattoo actually says “Galway Grill.” It sounds as though Ed Sheeran may have to open up a classic Irish restaurant sometime soon if the whole singing thing doesn’t work out.

Luckily, Sheeran has a great sense of humor about it and doesn’t seem bothered. Let’s face it, if he can get through the day with the hairdo atop his head, I’m sure he can make it with a tattoo reminiscent of an old fashioned eatery.