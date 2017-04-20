A Philadelphia charter school in Fishtown, Pennsylvania is currently under lockdown over concerns about a gunman in the area.

What Happened?

On April 20, 26th district police officers responded to Penn Treaty Charter School in Fishtown, Pennsylvania, around 8 a.m. According to ABC 6, the lockdown went into effect after a person was reported to have a gun between Montgomery Ave. and Moyer St. The Charter school is located in the 600 block of East Thompson St.

Penn Treaty school is on lockdown after someone was reported with a gun near the school this morning https://t.co/9GoYpPFByw — Billy Penn (@billy_penn) April 20, 2017

About Penn Treaty

Founded in 1927, Penn Treaty Charter School houses approximately 600 students in grades 6-12. According to the school’s website, Penn Treaty “strives to ignite students’ passion for civic participation and personal development by cultivating college and career preparation (AVID), providing opportunities for authentic experiences in the fields of science and technology (STEM Academy), and promoting a culture of respect and responsibility.”

Where Did It Happen?

Penn Treaty Charter School is located on 600 East Thompson St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

[googlemaps https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3057.6048818343957!2d-75.12973298461755!3d39.972585879419235!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x89c6c840f0af65c1%3A0xa597e50115cdb0fa!2sPenn+Treaty+School!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1492702662429&w=750&h=400%5D

This is a developing story, please refresh page for updates.