Dating a stoner girl will take your relationship to a whole other level of awesome. From love making, to chowing down on pizza, to talking about anything and everything, she’s up for it. Unfortunately, ganja-friendly ladies often get labeled as trouble-makers, but in reality they’re some of the best chicks to be around, for many reasons.

1. She’s Chill AF

Cannabis queens don’t have time to worry about petty sh*t. So, if you come home late or don’t text back immediately, it probably won’t phase her. And you can forget about arguments that stem from literally nothing, i.e. the music in the car, what’s for dinner, and whose side of the bed is whose. Girls who smoke weed know what matters in life and what doesn’t. This doesn’t mean you get a free pass to be a douche, however. And, she’ll definitely let you know if you’ve crossed the line.

2. She’s Independent

If a woman decides to smoke weed, then she’s going to do just that, regardless of what society thinks. Why? Because she has a mind of her own and can think for herself.

3. She Can Roll Way Better Than You Can

Ganja girls know what to do with their hands – take that how you want.

4. She Has A Great Sense Of Humor

Girls that smoke are hilarious and they’ll always laugh at your jokes. Bonus, she knows how to laugh at herself.

5. She’s Amazing In Bed

Weed is a great way to enhance your sex life. Smoking before taking your lover to bed has been proven to form a closer bond between partners, creating a beautiful and open connection. Weed not only heightens your senses, but it allows your creative thought run wild (think unimaginable positions), which is the perfect recipe for amazing sex.